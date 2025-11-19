Local ‘water boy’ on a mission for healthier living

Some might consider David Lloyd a bit of a water sommelier. Others in the community and at various networking events have playfully dubbed him their local water boy.

Whatever you call him, one thing is for sure: the guy really knows water. His mission is to be an educated consumer who can help educate others, which means he’s always studying the latest and greatest technology available.

“Tell me what’s important to you and what your budget is, and I will find a solution,” David said. “I just want to be helpful.”

David burst onto the drinking water scene three years ago. At the time, he was a new account executive for a game-changing commercial water purification system that delivered the safest and best-tasting drinking water on Earth. He still loves that job, but his latest venture, Lone Star Wellness Solutions, allows him to finally expand those water services and more wellness options to a growing list of eager residential customers who were previously underserved.

With Lone Star Wellness Solutions, David has partnered with reputable wellness brands to offer everything from countertop and standalone water dispensers to air purifiers, bidets, complementary supplements for inflammation, energy, gut and brain health, and even whole-home water filtration systems.

“Over the years, folks always asked if I could help them in their residence. But I wasn’t able to. That’s a lot of people I couldn’t help while knowing all the chemicals lurking in our water,” David said. “Plus, I wanted to do more than just water. I wanted to focus on overall wellness. There are contaminants in the air, PFAS in toilet paper and supplements that are just sugar pills. It’s an opportunity to make a bigger impact in this community while still delivering high-quality H2O.”

To learn more about what our local water boy has on tap for your modern wellness needs, including innovative ways to remove chemicals and disinfectants from your drinking water, please email [email protected] or call or text 940-580-4805.

