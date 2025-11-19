Annual Our Village Glows event returns to Highland Village

The annual Our Village Glows event will return to The Shops at Highland Village on Saturday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., the start of the holiday season kicks off with the lighting of the new tree at The Shops’ outdoor venue The Backyard.

After the tree is lit, the Whitney James Jazz Quartet will perform classic holiday songs.

Throughout the event there will be live music, horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, cookie decorating and ornament making.

Santa will also make an appearance, arriving atop on a Highland Village fire truck for his sled.

According to The Shops, attendees will be able to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win festive gift baskets and local gift cards.

One family will also win the opportunity to join Santa on stage to light the tree.

All proceeds from the raffle will be distributed to charitable initiatives of the Highland Village Women’s Club.

The Highland Village Police Department will also kick off its “Stuff A Cruiser” initiative during the event, which collects unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items to donate.

Donations will be collected at the police cruiser near Ben & Jerry’s.

The annual event is hosted by the City of Highland Village at The Shops at Highland Village, located at FM 407 & FM 2499.