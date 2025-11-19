Friday, November 21, 2025
Community rallies around family of Argyle teen killed in crash

Argyle High School student, 17-year-old Kaden Cosby, was killed in a car accident on Nov. 16, 2025. (Photo courtesy of GiveSendGo.com)

The Argyle community is rallying behind the family of Argyle high school senior Kaden Cosby, 17, who was among five people killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 380 near Jacksboro.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. when a westbound Honda Accord attempted to pass a semi-truck in a no-passing zone about 9 miles west of Jacksboro in Jack County. The Accord was unable to complete the pass and collided head-on with an eastbound Honda CR-V. DPS said the crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.

Five of the seven people involved — all three people in the Accord and a 29-year-old man and 1-year-old boy in the CR-V — died at the scene. Cosby, a well-known student and athlete in Argyle, was among the victims.

As news of the tragedy spread, friends quickly mobilized to support the Cosby family. A GiveSendGo fundraising page created by community members had raised nearly $20,000 by Wednesday evening. Organizers said the funds will help the family with immediate needs, including groceries and funeral expenses.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at The King’s University in Southlake.

Read Cosby’s obituary here.

