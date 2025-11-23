Harvest Happenings – November 2025

By Page Austin, Senior Lifestyle Director

After nine years writing this column, this will be my final article. As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. And while this marks the close of a meaningful chapter, it’s not goodbye—it’s simply a new beginning.

After nearly 11 incredible years at Harvest, I’ll be transitioning into a new role at Hillwood’s newest property, Landmark by Hillwood, coming to south Denton in 2026. Though I’m stepping into a new adventure, I’ll still be nearby, cheering on the Harvest community every step of the way.

Harvest has been more than a workplace—it’s been a home. It’s been my joy and privilege to grow alongside the families here, celebrate milestones and help shape the vibrant culture we’ve built together. I’m deeply proud of what we’ve created and confident that it will continue to thrive.

As I reflect on the past decade, I’m flooded with memories that fill my heart. I’ve had a front-row seat to so many lives—little league games, volleyball matches, middle school and varsity football, birthday parties, graduations (even college ones!) and weddings. My cup overflows with gratitude for having been part of it all. I’ve made lifelong friends here in Argyle and Northlake, and I look forward to nurturing those friendships for years to come.

Now, Landmark by Hillwood awaits. With its scale, location and unique topography, it promises to bring together a blend of elements unlike any other place in the region—and that’s exciting. Denton is rich in culture, and its people are warm, kind and proud of their community. I’ve already begun immersing myself in the area and have been truly impressed. I can’t wait to embrace everything Denton has to offer.

Thank you for reading Harvest Happenings each month and for being part of this incredible journey. I will carry the spirit of Harvest with me into this next chapter, holding close the memories, friendships and sense of community that made this experience so special.

Here’s to continued growth, new adventures and a place that will always feel like home.