 Eads: Helping others makes season special

National Adoption Awareness Month is celebrated every November across the United States to raise national awareness about adoption issues, celebrate families formed through adoption and draw attention to the urgent need for adoptive families for the thousands of children and teens in the U.S. foster care system who are waiting for a permanent home.

More than 100,000 children and youth await adoption in our foster care systems across the U.S. with hundreds seeking families close to home.

In Denton County, National Adoption Day will be celebrated this month as 22 children begin their new lives as permanent members of their new forever families. Seeing the smiles of these children as they realize they will always belong to a family that loves and supports them is priceless.

A significant focus in our county is on continuing to find local families who can both foster and adopt our children and youth. As our county grows, so too does the need for families willing to open their homes to foster children and teens who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in need of that loving support.

Foster families receive monthly stipends, access to healthcare for the children they foster and supplies from non-profit groups that provide everything from clothing to other necessities as needed. In Denton County, Community Partners of Denton County, Inc. is the local nonprofit that operates our Rainbow Room locations, which provide emergency resources for children removed from homes due to safety concerns, abuse or other similar situations.

We honor those who have grown their families through adoption, understanding the unique joys and challenges that come with this lifelong journey they have undertaken.

Speaking of adoption, be sure to also keep an eye out for the opportunities to adopt angels this holiday season – whether they be young or young at heart.

Each year, The Salvation Army gives everyone a chance to adopt children, families and seniors for the holidays. For 45 years, this program has helped hundreds of thousands across the country.

This year, adoptions are now available across North Texas. You can adopt online at salvationarmyntx.org or select an angel from the trees located throughout the region. In Denton County, an angel tree can be found at the Golden Triangle Mall in Denton and at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano.

I am especially proud of our Denton County employees, who have generously provided clothing, gifts and gift cards to help hundreds of individuals in need every holiday season.

Giving hearts are what make this season so special.

