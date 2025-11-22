Bartonville rancher Valerie Roehrs files for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4

Bartonville rancher and business owner Valerie Roehrs filed to run for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 4, entering what is shaping up to be a competitive race in the 2026 Republican primary.

Roehrs, who filed Nov. 8, said her campaign has already knocked on more than 20,000 doors across the precinct, calling it one of the most active grassroots efforts in the county.

“Denton County deserves a commissioner who shows up in our neighborhoods, at our schools, and on our front porches,” Roehrs said in a statement. “Our campaign isn’t about politics; it’s about people. I’m proud that our team has already knocked on over 20,000 doors because that’s what real representation looks like — listening before leading.”

A lifelong Texan, Roehrs describes herself as a Christian, wife, mother, rancher and business leader. She cites decades of private-sector experience and an understanding of rural and small-business issues as qualifications for the office. Her stated priorities include managing growth, increasing fiscal transparency, supporting small businesses and rural communities, and preserving Denton County’s heritage.

“I’ve lived this life and worked this land,” Roehrs said. “It’s time for local leadership that puts hard work, honesty and Texas values back at the center of county government.”

Roehrs joins a growing field for Precinct 4. Incumbent Commissioner Dianne Edmondson of Robson Ranch announced in July she will seek a third four-year term in the March 3, 2026, Republican primary. Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth has also filed for the seat.

David Wylie of Argyle, a State Republican Executive Committee member for Senate District 12 and president of the Argyle Municipal Development District, is expected to file on Dec. 5.

More information about Roehrs’ campaign is available at valerieroehrs.com.