Logistics District in AllianceTexas aims to reduce transportation costs through innovation

Hillwood announced on Tuesday it has partnered with BNSF Railway and the City of Fort Worth to create the Alliance Logistics District, a first-of-its-kind transportation and logistics zone within AllianceTexas.

The newly-established district is designed to modernize how freight moves through North Texas through new transportation practices that aim to lower costs and improve efficiency for operators and customers.

“By integrating advanced technology, modern infrastructure and regulatory flexibility, this initiative reinforces AllianceTexas’ standing as one of the most connected, forward-thinking logistics ecosystems in the country,” said Nicholas Konen, vice president of strategic development at Hillwood. “Our long-standing partnerships with BNSF, the City of Fort Worth and regional transportation leaders are truly a testament to how public-private collaboration sparks innovation, accelerates industrial development and drives economic opportunity.”

Companies operating within the district will be able to use semi and fully autonomous vehicles along designated roadways in the freight corridor. They will also be able to use private hostler vehicles to shuttle freight between BNSF’s Alliance intermodal facility and nearby warehouses without requiring a commercial driver’s license.

In addition, heavy loads exceeding 80,000 pounds can move across district roadways without special-use permits.

City officials and project partners said the changes could save logistics companies millions of dollars each year while easing congestion on surrounding public roads.

Konen also said it will free up some vehicles from already packed roadways.

“These advancements reduce costs for customers, improve logistics efficiency and take pressure off public roadways,” he said.

The district is anchored by BNSF’s Alliance intermodal facility, the largest inland rail port in North America, which serves as the primary port of entry for the southwestern United States.

It is the first designated logistics district of its kind within BNSF’s network and is expected to serve as a model for future projects nationwide. It is also only one of two intermodal logistics hubs in Texas that integrates air, ground and rail transportation.

By allowing automated freight movement and more flexible heavy hauling, leaders believe the project will help North Texas maintain its growing role in global supply chains.

“The Alliance Logistics District aligns perfectly with BNSF’s vision to deliver transportation services that consistently meet our customers’ expectations, with these innovations delivering cost savings and additional supply chain value,” said Jon Gabriel, BNSF group vice president of consumer products. “By enabling the delivery of goods from rail to warehouse in a more efficient way, we’re increasing the traffic that can capitalize on the cost, capacity and sustainability benefits of intermodal while creating a scalable model for the next generation of inland ports.”

Hillwood, which developed AllianceTexas, said the district exceeds Fort Worth’s 2023 Innovation Districts Policy requirements.

The area has already supported and will continue to support logistics automation and advanced manufacturing industries, especially with its close proximity to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

In total, the district covers nearly 1,400 acres and is designed to support high-density and high-value freight such as auto parts, ceramics and plastics.

A key part of the project includes Hillwood’s $20 million private heavy-haul bridge over FM 156. The three-lane bridge, built to handle 120,000-pound axle loads, will connect more than 15 million square feet of distribution, logistics and manufacturing space to the intermodal facility.

Construction on the bridge is expected to be completed by late 2026.

According to a recent study by the Texas Comptroller’s office, Texas ports generated $1 trillion in international trade in 2024. AllianceTexas accounted for $834.6 million, which is a 550% increase since 2016.

“This strengthens the region’s freight infrastructure and keeps North Texas at the forefront of global supply chain innovation,” said Gabriel.