Weir: Meet David Wylie, your State Republic Executive Committee member

How much do you know about your state government? Most people know the role of the governor, lieutenant governor and those elected to the state legislature. But, how about the people who form much of the grassroots in the political parties? There are several layers of activities in politics, but they all have a purpose in the organizational structure that forms a strong foundation. In order to provide residents with some info about that foundation, I invited Senate District 12 State Republican Executive Committee member (SREC) David Wylie to answer some questions via a remote interview on Zoom.
Mr. Wylie has an extensive background in the Texas GOP, some of which he sent, listed below:
RPT State Republican Executive Committeeman SD12 (SREC) 2020-present
Precinct Chair in Denton County 2020-present
Denton SD12 2020 Convention Rules Chair
Flower Mound Area Republican Club Communications Chair
Legislative Priorities Committee (at large member) State Republican Executive Committee 2018-202
Denton County Republican Assembly Secretary 2018-2020
Denton SD12 2018 Convention Credentials Chair
Member Denton County GOP Lincoln Cabinet 2016-2018
Flower Mound Area Republican Club Programs Chair
Area Leader Denton County GOP 2017 – Present
TX CD-6 Delegate to 2016 Republican National Convention
Precinct Chair in Tarrant County 1988-2016
Mr. Wylie also sent some personal background info:
Married to Debbie
Application Developer for American Airlines since 2010
Independent Consultant developing software applications since 1982
Associate of Business Management Degree Tarrant County College
Graduated from Bowie High School, Arlington Texas in 1981
Born in Grand Prairie, Texas July 9, 1963
