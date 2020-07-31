Weir: Meet David Wylie, your State Republic Executive Committee member

How much do you know about your state government? Most people know the role of the governor, lieutenant governor and those elected to the state legislature. But, how about the people who form much of the grassroots in the political parties? There are several layers of activities in politics, but they all have a purpose in the organizational structure that forms a strong foundation. In order to provide residents with some info about that foundation, I invited Senate District 12 State Republican Executive Committee member (SREC) David Wylie to answer some questions via a remote interview on Zoom.

Mr. Wylie has an extensive background in the Texas GOP, some of which he sent, listed below:

RPT State Republican Executive Committeeman SD12 (SREC) 2020-present

Precinct Chair in Denton County 2020-present

Denton SD12 2020 Convention Rules Chair

Flower Mound Area Republican Club Communications Chair

Legislative Priorities Committee (at large member) State Republican Executive Committee 2018-202

Denton County Republican Assembly Secretary 2018-2020

Denton SD12 2018 Convention Credentials Chair

Member Denton County GOP Lincoln Cabinet 2016-2018

Flower Mound Area Republican Club Programs Chair

Area Leader Denton County GOP 2017 – Present

TX CD-6 Delegate to 2016 Republican National Convention

Precinct Chair in Tarrant County 1988-2016

Mr. Wylie also sent some personal background info:

Married to Debbie

Application Developer for American Airlines since 2010

Independent Consultant developing software applications since 1982

Associate of Business Management Degree Tarrant County College

Graduated from Bowie High School, Arlington Texas in 1981

Born in Grand Prairie, Texas July 9, 1963

For more info on SREC click on: www.texasgop.org/leadership-directory/state-republican-executive-committee/