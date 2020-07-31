Carrollton man dies of COVID-19

A Carrollton man in his 70s has become the latest victim of COVID-19 in Denton County, according to the county health department. The man was a resident of Avalon Memory Care.

“We ask you to keep this individual’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as we announce his death due to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please utilize masks, physically distance, and wash and sanitize your hands frequently to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”

Denton County Public Health also announced Friday that 122 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among county residents, and 82 new recoveries have also been confirmed. There are now 3,079 active cases in the county and 3,670 total recoveries. The death toll is now at 54.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday. The testing center will be held at Westside Baptist Church, 900 Bellaire Blvd., from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.