Foodie Friday: Crush It! Virtual Sports Lounge

This week’s Foodie Friday shoot had no shortage of fun and, I’ll be honest, I got to blow off some steam hitting some golf balls, throwing a football, and destroying some zombies in a game of Zombie Dodgeball.

Those are just a few of the things you can do when you visit Crush It! Virtual Sports Lounge in Grapevine. What is a virtual sports lounge you may ask? Great question! And we had the same one. But owner and visionary, Mike Speets, explained the concept to us so well. It’s a family-friendly entertainment center where you can play a wide variety of virtual sports in their simulator bays. Their sports include golf, football, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, basketball, shooting, Zombie Dodgeball, and even carnival games.

Each of their 5 virtual sports bays with accommodate around 6 people, but if you have a larger group or are interested in a private room or the shooting, they have a VIP room that you can book that’s only $20 per hour more than the regular bays.

In addition to all the fun you’ll have at Crush It!, they have some incredible food and drinks for you to enjoy while you’re there as well!

Some of their unique menu items include their Cheetos Crusted Mozzarella Cheese Bites, their Sweet and Spicy Brussel Sprouts, a tasty assortment of flatbreads, and their Hot Birdie Sandwich which is their take on a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

They also have some amazing burgers on their menu like the classic All American cheeseburger, their Bacon Gouda Burger, and their vegetarian-friendly Beyond the Green Burger.

Crush It! also has a full bar where they’re serving up signature cocktails like their Melonrita which is a watermelon margarita using Codigo, a pink tequila; and the Crush It! Mule made with Western Son Blueberry Vodka and a ginger beer.

We love Mike’s story and how he came up with the concept for this place. You can sense the pride and the excitement he has for it in all of your conversations with him.

So, get a group of friends or your family together and head to Crush It! Virtual Sports Lounge for a fun day or evening out that everyone will enjoy! What could be better than a little healthy competition, some delicious food, and some fantastic drinks?

*Crush It! Virtual Sports Lounge is located at 401 W. State Hwy 114, Grapevine TX 76051. They are currently open Thursday-Sunday from 11:00am-10:00pm.