Road closures this weekend at Hwy 121, FM 2499

Road closures will cause some traffic issues this weekend at FM 2499 and Hwy 121.
As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, multiple closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. on Sunday:
- Full ramp closure of the southbound FM 2499 off-ramp to eastbound I-635/Hwy 114 and the DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to southbound Hwy 121, then Main Street.
- Full closure of southbound International Parkway, north of the DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street.
- Two right lanes closed on southbound Hwy 121 from Bass Pro Drive to I-635.
- Closure of the southbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to eastbound Hwy 114. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street.
- Full ramp closure of eastbound Hwy 114/DFW Airport on-ramp at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street.
All closures will allow crews to complete a traffic switch on the southbound Hwy 121 auxiliary lanes. Once complete, the southbound Hwy 121 exit to the DFW Airport will relocate further north to the Bass Pro Drive/I-635 exit.