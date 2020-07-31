Mac & Cheese chain coming to Flower Mound area

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in macaroni & cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, announced last week that it has a new franchisee agreement to open a new location in the Flower Mound area.

The Flower Mound location will be the first I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant for franchisee Ricardo Araujo, according to a news release from the company. Alongside his brother, Carlos, Ricardo will utilize their many years of working together, managing a bakery and catering business, to bring the mac & cheese eatery to Flower Mound. Since arriving in the U.S. from Venezuela nearly two decades ago, the restaurant world has always been their passion – and they are excited to bring that passion into the rapidly growing I Heart Mac & Cheese brand.

“We truly believe in this brand, and the experience it delivers to guests that is unlike anything in the space,” Araujo said.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is unique in the restaurant industry with no fryers, grease trap systems or hood systems. Customers can build their own made-to-order mac & cheese bowls, with a wide variety of chef-inspired proteins, sauces and other ingredients.

“I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fun, attractive concept and an affordable franchise model that is easy to operate, with support systems in place to help our partners be successful,” said Stephen Giordanella, I Heart Mac & Cheese CEO and Chairman. “We are thrilled to continue growing our brand with partners that share our same beliefs and value our innovative concept, food quality and diverse menu.”

A spokesperson said the franchise agreement is so recent that the company doesn’t yet know the location or anticipated opening date for the future Flower Mound area location, but that information is expected to be announced at another time.