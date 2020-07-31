Senior Talk DFW: How are you doing?

By Edwena Potter

Things were opening back up, now they’re not. So, how are you doing? Really, HOW ARE YOU DOING?

We’ve heard the overused terms; “the new normal,” “these challenging times,” “uncertain times.” I’d be fine if I never heard those terms again.

What we need to focus on is what we want our world to look like in the middle of this craziness. What can we actually control? Who are we in this world?

I’m a huge fan of a book by David Solie, “How to Say it to Seniors.” It was written for adult children to help them understand the older adults around them.

What Solie is finding is it’s an excellent resource for the older adults themselves! Reading it will change the way you listen to and interact with older adults.

As an older adult the book may help bring clarity to some of the things you are feeling, going through and experiencing. For more insights check out David Solie’s blog at www.DavidSolie.com/blog

Would you be interested in a book club around this book? We can meet via Zoom to keep up social distancing. Call or text 469-616-0561 if interested. Or visit Facebook.com/SeniorTalkDFW and comment there.

