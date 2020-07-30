Moviehouse is open, showing classic movies

The Moviehouse & Eatery in Lakeside DFW reopened almost a month ago, and it’s showing classic movies for $5 a recliner as film studios delay the releases of major movies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While many other theaters remain closed around the country, the Moviehouse in south Flower Mound reopened over the Fourth of July weekend, according to a news release from Lakeside DFW. In accordance with the July 2 order from Gov. Greg Abbott requiring guests to where masks while entering the facilities, but they can remove them in the theater to eat and drink.

Employees are undergoing daily temperature checks and wearing masks and gloves. Sanitizing procedures have been updated, and the layout has been reconfigured to add space.

The classic movies are being rotated on a weekly basis, and some new releases are expected to be coming out in the coming weeks, according to Lakeside DFW. Movies include Forrest Gump, The Avengers, The Karate Kid and more. Guests are asked to book their tickets online and look at the menu in advance to minimize the length of encounters with Moviehouse employees. They are also asked to avoid crowds in the lobby and maintain social distancing while waiting for the restroom.