Flower Mound High band lends helping hand at state marching contest

When Vandegrift High School’s equipment truck got hit by a train on Monday, Nov. 4 while on its way to the UIL State Marching Contest, Flower Mound Band Director Brent Biskup got a call to help.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, the Austin-area school’s semi-truck trailer was carrying instruments and other equipment when it was hit by a train while stuck on tracks a mile away from the Alamodome in San Antonio, where the state contest was being hosted.

Vandegrift’s band students and staff had already arrived at the contest, but with no equipment, their ability to perform was suddenly in limbo.

“There was a bit of time when we weren’t sure our students were going to be able to perform,” said Vandegrift Band Director Jarrett Lipman.

However, thanks to other bands, including Flower Mound, new equipment was delivered and Vandegrift was able to perform.

“We were in rehearsal at the stadium when I got a call who works with Vandegrift,” said Flower Mound Band Director Brent Biskup. “They explained what happened and I just said ‘Tell me what do you need.'”

When he heard the team needed equipment, Biskup’s response was simple: “We’re coming.”

Instead of going back to the hotel after rehearsal, parents drove the equipment over to the Alamodome and started unloading and handing over whatever equipment Vandegrift needed.

“It was one of the best things about the whole experience was how the other schools were willing to immediately jump in let us borrow equipment,” said Lipman. “We always say we would do it for each other, but to see it actually come together in a dark moment made our students feel valued and special.”

The crash occurred before Vandegrift’s preliminary round performance time, but Flower Mound, Timber Creek, Reagan, Leander and plenty of other high schools were able to get Vandegrift the equipment needed to make the final performance of the day.

Vandegrift and Flower Mound both advanced to the finals, where Flower Mound won first place and Vandegrift third place.

“We know they would have done that for us, everybody would have,” said Biskup. “You want to make sure the kids have the experience they deserve at the end of the year.”

No students or staff were injured in the wreck. The driver and a passenger, both volunteers, exited the truck before the train hit.