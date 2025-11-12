Shutdown ends after 43 days with support from Rep. Brandon Gill

U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill of Flower Mound, who represents Texas’ 26th Congressional District, voted Wednesday to reopen the federal government after a 43-day shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

The U.S. House approved the funding bill in a 222–209 vote, sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature to end the standoff that began Oct. 1 over a lapse in federal appropriations. The measure will restart paychecks for federal workers, reopen federal agencies, and resume funding for programs such as veterans’ services, food assistance, and air traffic control.

“The longest government shutdown in U.S. history was a crisis of the Democrats’ own making,” Gill said following the vote. “They did not win this shutdown; rather, they let American families suffer, lapse paychecks, and go hungry, all for their partisan laundry list of demands like handouts for illegal aliens. I am proud to vote alongside my Republican colleagues to pull our government out of this mess, reopen the government, and get back to work on behalf of our constituents.”

I just proudly voted to reopen the government. Democrats wasted 43 days playing games with America’s future. It’s time to clean up their mess. pic.twitter.com/m08TvsUMgY — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) November 13, 2025

The bill funds the government through Jan. 30, with additional spending for programs such as SNAP benefits, veterans’ services, and military construction continuing through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

Gill’s offices in Washington, D.C., and Flower Mound remained open throughout the shutdown and Gill also requested that his congressional paycheck be withheld during the funding lapse.

The shutdown began after Senate Democrats failed to pass a continuing resolution previously approved by the House in September. Eight Senate Democrats and six House Democrats ultimately joined Republicans in supporting the final measure.

“This legislation reopens the government, restores critical services, and puts an end to the needless hardship Democrats have inflicted on the country,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R–Okla.).

President Trump is expected to sign the funding measure immediately, formally ending the shutdown and ensuring back pay for affected federal workers.