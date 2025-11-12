City of Justin issues apology after employee calls police on local youth baseball team

The City of Justin issued an apology Wednesday afternoon after it said a city employee called the police on a local youth baseball team for using a field without a reservation.

“That decision was wrong,” said the City in a statement. “It was unnecessary and it does not reflect the City that Justin is or the city we are committed to becoming.”

According to the statement, a baseball team from the Justin Youth Sports Association was using a baseball field in the City.

When a City of Justin employee saw the team using the field, they eventually called the police on the team for using the field without a reservation.

“No child should feel unwelcome in their own hometown,” said the City. “Our fields are meant to be places of play, connection and community. What happened was a failure of judgement and we take full responsibility.”

The City said this is an opportunity to review policies, retrain staff and reinforce its commitment to being better by showing respect, empathy and fairness in every interaction.

In September, Justin announced a partnership with Keep Calm and Baseball On and KemperSports to build a state-of-the-art baseball and softball complex to 137 acres of land in Justin.

The Justin Dream Sports Complex will have 12 synthetic turf baseball and softball fields that will host local recreational and city-select leagues. The facility plans to be ready for the spring season, starting in February 2026.

“As Justin moves forward with new and improved youth sports programs and facility upgrades, know that we are listening, learning and acting with purpose,” said the City. “Justin holds itself to a high standard of service, leadership and common sense, and in this instance, we fell short. We understand the frustration and disappointment this caused, and we share it.”