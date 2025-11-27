Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 1, a 1-year-old boy decided to take himself out for a little stroll, sporting a T-shirt, sneakers and a diaper. Officers spotted the explorer and provided a police escort while knocking on doors to find his family. Grandma was eventually found, and the young adventurer was safely returned home. To his credit, he was a model pedestrian and stayed on the sidewalk the entire time.

On Oct. 4, a woman drove to the police station after claiming her “crazy ex-boyfriend” was following her and her new date. Officers spoke with the alleged stalker, who insisted he wasn’t an ex at all—just a boyfriend confused by her sudden radio silence. The woman told police they’d broken up a month earlier, but things got messy when the man revealed he’d been on a date with her just two days prior and had even stayed at her house. Despite the drama, that’s all it was – no crime was committed.

On Oct. 5, a neighborhood dust-up over a friendly but wandering cat named Jinxy ignited a flurry of heated posts on Nextdoor. Neighbors complained the feline was prowling backyards and one threatened to trap the cat; the owner fired back online, writing, “maybe I should shove you in a cage and throw you in a lake.” A caller phoned police for help crafting a snappy, non-cat-hating comeback — insisting she loves Jinxy, who’s affectionate but guilty of the occasional rabbit snack. Officers advised the caller that social media spats are best handled offline and suggested contacting animal control if the cat becomes a true nuisance.

On Oct. 8, a caller reported a suspicious person walking along FM 407 in Bartonville who appeared distressed. When officers arrived, the woman said she was just choosing the eco-friendly route of walking home.

On Oct. 10, officers were called to assist a parent after a child refused to go to school, punctuating their protest with door-kicking and stomping around the house. The tantrum wasn’t a first—apparently, school isn’t exactly this student’s favorite subject. After letting off some steam, the child eventually calmed down and, with a little help from officers, agreed to head to class.

On Oct. 11, officers saved the day — and some serious embarrassment — when a runner training for his next marathon found himself in urgent need of a restroom in the middle of his 18-mile run. The runner dashed into the station, handled business, and was soon back on the road, keeping his stride (and dignity) intact.

On Oct. 16, a caller reported being followed by someone who was convinced they had stolen his car and phone after a visit to Buc-ee’s with friends. The situation escalated until the caller pulled into a neighborhood and started dialing 911, prompting the accuser to speed off. When officers caught up with the man, they advised him to call the police next time instead of playing detective. Officers were kind enough to give the man directions on how to get home afterward.