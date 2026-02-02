UIL district realignment gives Argyle new opponents, other local schools’ remain similar

Every two years, high schools find out who they’ll face off against in district play for football, volleyball, basketball and other UIL competitions.

The district alignments for the 2026-2028 seasons were released Monday morning, here’s where southern Denton County’s schools ended up.

New district matchups will begin in the fall of 2026 with the new school year.

6A Region I, District 5

Denton Braswell

Denton Guyer

Frisco Wakeland

Lewisville

Flower Mound

Hebron

Marcus

Little Elm

Denton Guyer, Lewisville, Marcus and Flower Mound will all see each other in district play again in District 5.

Coppell moves out of District 5 and into District 7 as the only departure. In football, Coppell won the district last year with a perfect 7-0 record in district play and 12-1 overall.

Marcus missed out on a playoff berth after losing to Coppell 38-13 in the final week of the 2025 season.

District 5 will add Frisco Wakeland, which is Frisco ISD’s first school to make the move from 5A to 6A.

6A Region 1, District 4

Boswell

Keller

Keller Central

Keller Timber Creek

Northwest

V.R. Eaton

Byron Nelson

Southlake Carroll

The Northwest Texans will see many similar faces starting in the fall of 2026, so their schedule won’t be much easier.

Powerhouse athletic programs like Southlake Carroll and Byron Nelson remain on the Texans’ schedule along with three of the four Keller ISD schools.

Trinity moved to District 8 and was replaced by Boswell, which failed to make it to the football playoffs after finishing 2-4 in a district with both Crowley schools, Lake Ridge, Mansfield and Weatherford.

Byron Nelson earned a football playoff berth after finishing second in the district in the 2025 season. The departure of Trinity and addition of Boswell shouldn’t hurt the Bobcats’ chances of a 2026 playoff appearance.

5A Region 1, District 3 (Football Division 2)

Argyle

Colleyville Heritage

Eagle Mountain

Grapevine

The Colony

Lucas Lovejoy

Nevada Community

Because UIL split 5A high schools into two divisions, Argyle’s football team will play against different district opponents than their basketball and volleyball team.

The Eagles finished first in District 3 in 2025 with a perfect 8-0 record, but they will face a few new teams in 2026.

Colleyville Heritage also earned one of the district’s playoff spots.

District 3 will lose Mansfield Summit, Mansfield Timberview, Seguin, The Colony, Burleson and Everman.

Timberview and Seguin earned the other two playoff spots from District 3 in 2025, but both will move to Region II, District 7 in 5A Division 2.

District 3 will add Lovejoy, Eagle Mountain and Nevada Community.

Lovejoy finished fourth in its district last year and lost to Argyle 56-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

Eagle Mountain will move up from 4A after playing its inaugural football season in 2024 and making the playoffs the next year.

Community High School in Nevada, Texas (northeast of Dallas, about 60 miles from Argyle) will also move up from 4A. In 2026, the Braves finished 1-9 overall and 0-6 in district.

Argyle basketball and volleyball, along with most other sports, will be in 5A Region 1, District 3:

Argyle

Azle

Eagle Mountain

Fort Worth Chisholm Trail

Keller Fossil Ridge

Saginaw

Brewer

The Eagles will face a completely new list of district opponents in 2026.

Argyle will no longer face Denton, Birdville, Colleyville Heritage, Denton Ryan, Richland and Grapevine.

Rather, Argyle will essentially replace Aledo in its old district with the Bearcats making a move to 6A for 2026.

For more information on UIL realignment, visit the UIL website.