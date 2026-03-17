What’s in your jewelry box? Trusted jeweler returns with gold cash-in event in Argyle

With gold prices at record highs, many North Texas residents may be sitting on something far more valuable than they realize — tucked away in a jewelry box, dresser drawer or safe.

Next week, a popular jewelry cash-in event returns to Argyle to help folks find out if there’s value among them.

David Truong, co-owner of Mimi’s Jewelry, will host his spring “Argyle Gold Week” buying event at the Argyle Business Association offices March 25–29. This follows two previous events that drew strong turnout and resulted in many residents walking away with unexpected cash payouts.

“We’ve had neighbors come in with items they hadn’t looked at in years — broken chains, single earrings, old class rings — and leave pleasantly surprised,” said Lynn Seeden, CEO of the Argyle Business Association. “There’s something meaningful about helping people uncover value in things they may no longer use.”

Truong, whose family has been in the jewelry business for 30 years, evaluates a wide range of items including gold, sterling silver, diamonds, watches, coins and fine jewelry — regardless of condition.

“If you haven’t worn it in a few years, this could be a good time to enjoy the cash it would bring instead,” Truong said. “We help people understand what they have and give them options. There’s never any pressure to sell to us.”

The timing of the event aligns with strong precious metals markets, making it an opportune moment for those considering selling unused items. Even small or damaged pieces can carry significant value based on their metal content or stones.

High-end pieces are also very welcome and can bring strong payouts.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome, and all evaluations are provided at no cost.

In addition to personal payouts, attendees will also have the option to donate proceeds to local causes, including the Argyle Business Association Scholarship Fund, the Argyle Senior Citizens Meals Program, and the How U Doin’ Foundation of Argyle.

“This is one of those events where people walk in curious and leave encouraged, surprised — or both,” Seeden said. “And they get to do it right here in town, with someone our community has come to know and trust.”

Mimi’s Jewelry is an active member of the Argyle Business Association.

The Argyle Gold Week event will be held at the Argyle Business Association, 306 U.S. Highway 377 North, Suite J.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit mimisjewelryinc.com/events or call Mimi’s at (940) 252-4270. You also can call the Argyle Business Association at (714) 932-1958.

(Sponsored content written by Lynn Seeden, Argyle Business Association)