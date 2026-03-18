Denton Mayor’s Column – March 2026

Just as important as roads and mobility is the often-unseen infrastructure that allows a community to thrive — until, of course, you turn on your faucet or water your lawn.

A reliable water system is essential to our community, and as Landmark by Hillwood continues to take shape, we are preparing proactively to ensure our system is ready not just for our community as it stands today, but for the generations who will follow.

For this reason, the Denton City Council recently approved an Oversized Participation Agreement (OPA) to support early development in the Landmark area. Through this agreement, we are partnering with the initial phase of builders to install water lines that meet their immediate needs, but that are also large enough to support the growth that will follow. Rather than installing water lines sized only for the first phase and revisiting them later, we are building them right from the beginning.

This approach reflects a shift in how Denton is preparing for the rapid growth occurring here at home and across the DFW region. Instead of reacting as demand for water increases, we are planning ahead, coordinating investment and aligning private development with public infrastructure priorities. The result is fewer future disruptions, less redundancy and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

While Landmark is a strong example of the City’s commitment to proactive infrastructure, this approach doesn’t stop there. Across Denton, we are investing in existing water and wastewater systems to stay ahead of growth. Projects like the expansion of the Pecan Creek Water Reclamation Plant, performance improvements at the Ray Roberts Water Treatment Plant to increase treatment capacity and enhancements at the Robson Ranch Water Reclamation Plant strengthen our ability to serve the Denton community.



Water infrastructure may not be as visible as new streets or parks, but it is essential to public safety, quality of life, and economic vitality. Reliable capacity supports new homes, serves schools and healthcare facilities and gives businesses the confidence to invest and grow in our community.



Landmark is a long-term investment in Denton’s future, and our responsibility is to ensure the infrastructure beneath it is built to last. Through proactive water planning and strategic tools like the Oversized Participation Agreement, we are showing that growth and stewardship go hand in hand. As Denton continues to grow, our focus remains clear: plan ahead, partner wisely and build infrastructure that supports our community for years to come.

For more information on our long-term water planning efforts, visit cityofdenton.com/discusswater.