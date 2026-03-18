Spring events are in full bloom at The Shops at Highland Village

The Shops at Highland Village will kick off a series of spring-themed events on Sunday with its World Water Giveaway event from noon until 6 p.m.

At the event, which will be hosted at Woof Gang and Dragon House, guests will get the chance to celebrate World Water Day with simple actions that support a sustainable future.

Shoppers that present a same-day receipt from any of the stores at The Shops can receive a complimentary reusable metal water bottle while supplies last.

“The initiative encourages mindful choices and reinforces the center’s broader commitment to sustainability throughout the BLOOM at The Shops programming,” said The Shops in a press release.

Refill and Renew is one of four events The Shops is putting on as part of its spring BLOOM series, which is intended to celebrate the season of growth.

“It’s a vibrant series designed to inspire fresh beginnings, encourage sustainable living and bring the community together,” said The Shops. “Throughout March and April, shoppers are invited to enjoy meaningful shared experiences, exclusive giveaways and festive gatherings in The Backyard.”

The next event will be the Spring Social on Saturday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Backyard, the outdoor event space at The Shops.

It will entail live music, yard games, bubbles and spring-themed crafts. Guests can also enjoy face painting, playful activities and snapshots at a vintage photo bus.

Lulu’s of Argyle will bring a floral bouquet pop-up, which The Shops said will add a fresh spring charm to the day.

The next event will be the Green Your Routine on Wednesday, April 22 from 6-8 p.m. at The Backyard.

It will honor Earth Day with an evening focused on approachable, everyday sustainable practices.

Activities at Green Your Routine will include retailer pop-ups, themed face painting and a hands-on planting workshop where children can decorate and take home their own potted creation.

The event will also feature live music, and according to The Shops, the first 150 guests will receive a reusable tote bag as part of the Green Your Routine Giveaway.

BLOOM wraps up on Saturday, April 25 with a morning full of movement, exploration and exclusive in-store experiences.

The day will start with a pilates session at 9 a.m. in The Backyard, hosted by soon-to-open STRONG Pilates. Adventure Kids Playcare will offer a 15% discount on its hourly rate during the event.

Families will have to register for both the pilates session and the discounted child care online at the respective business’s websites.

Next, the Bloom and Bubbles event will last from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will give guests the chance to stroll through The Shops and take advantage of special offers, tastings and limited-time discounts.

Guests aged 21 years and older can enjoy mimosas from participating retailers and anyone can partake in the coffee station at The Backyard.

Monetary donations will be collected by The Shops that will benefit a local nonprofit. Finally, guests can finish the event with lunchtime specials at participating restaurants.

“With experiences that encourage connection, renewal and sustainable action, BLOOM at The Shops reflects The Shops at Highland Village’s continued commitment to offering community-centered, purpose-driven programming throughout the year,” said The Shops.

For more information, visit The Shops at Highland Village’s website.