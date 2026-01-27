Portillo’s at Tanger Outlets is now open

Portillo’s officially opened the doors of its new location at Tanger Outlets in north Fort Worth Tuesday morning.

The Chicago-based fast-casual restaurant will serve its famous Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers and iconic chocolate cake in the east parking lot between Olive Garden and Cracker Barrel.

According to a press release from Tanger Fort Worth, the new restaurant will have seating for 120 guests, an outdoor patio, dual drive-thru lanes, grab-and-go retail, Portillo’s Pick-Up shelves, kiosk ordering, delivery options and table-side ordering.

To celebrate the opening, Portillo’s hosted a Sneak Peek event benefitting the Northwest ISD Education Foundation and matched donations up to $5,000.

In October 2025, Portillo’s gave Tanger guests an early taste of its food when the Portillo’s Beef Bus Tour made a stop at the shopping center.

Portillo’s also has a location in north Fort Worth in the Alliance/Presidio shopping area and recently opened new locations in Grapevine in December 2024 and at Denton’s Rayzor Ranch in March 2024.

Despite the ongoing Winter Storm Fern, chain businesses haven’t shied away from opening. Dutch Bros Coffee opened its second Flower Mound location Tuesday morning, as well.