Tanger Outlets weekend events include pet-friendly Halloween event and Portillo’s bus

Tanger Outlets in north Fort Worth will be hosting a Barktober event on Saturday for shoppers and their four-legged friends from noon to 3 p.m.

The event will have a pet costume contest with prizes, themed photo opportunities, live music and a variety of seasonal surprises.

Barktober will be free to attends and Tanger encourages the community “to shop, stroll and enjoy a Halloween-inspired day with their pets.”

In addition, the Portillo’s Beef Bus Tour will make a stop at the outlet mall on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bus, which will be parked at the entrance near ULTA, will give shoppers their Portillo’s fix while the brand’s restaurant at Tanger is under construction.

Portillo’s features Chicago-Style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, fries and more. The Tanger store is expected to open early 2026.

To reserve a spot at the Beef Bus Tour, visit Tanger Fort Worth’s website.