Hawaiian-style fast food restaurant expands to North Texas

Ono Hawaiian BBQ will open 10 locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in early 2026, the company announced Wednesday afternoon.

“At Ono Hawaiian BBQ, we’re passionate about sharing the spirit of Aloha with every plate we serve,” said Joshua Liang, the restaurant’s CEO. “Texas offers the perfect opportunity to introduce our fresh, made-to-order Hawaiian comfort food to a community that embraces bold flavors and the joy of gathering around great food.”

Founded in 2002, family-owned Ono Hawaiian BBQ now has more than 115 restaurants across California and Arizona.

“The new Texas locations represent the brand’s first significant move outside the West Coast,” said the company in a press release. “They’re paving the way for further expansion.”

The restaurant features dishes that are prepared daily with proteins marinated in-house like Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Kalua Pork, Kalbi Short Ribs, Chicken Katsu and Spam Musubi.

According to the company, Ono Hawaiian BBQ has debuted innovative prototypes in Arizona, partnered with Disney on cultural campaigns tied to Moana 2 and Lilo & Stitch.

The brand also provided relief for the California wildfires through its “Spread the Aloha” program and first responder appreciation events in California.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ will open locations in Dallas, Plano, McKinney, Hurst, Haltom City and Rowlett, among others.

The closest location to southern Denton County will be in Carrollton, about 15-20 minutes southeast of Flower Mound and Lewisville.

For more information, visit Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s website and follow on their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.