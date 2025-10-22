Over 4,000 new homes coming to southwest Denton

A Houston-based developer is moving forward on a massive new master-planned community on 3,169 acres of former ranch land in southwest Denton.

Johnson Development Corp. announced a partnership with The Cole Ranch Company LP and Denton Range LLC to transform the historic Cole Ranch into a $5 billion mixed-use community with up to 4,365 homes, two lakes, parks, trails and schools, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

Cole Ranch was purchased by Miner Thomas “MT” Cole in the 1930s, and the land was primarily used for crops, cattle and other livestock such as buffalo.

Development at Cole Ranch has been discussed on and off for years. The City of Denton annexed Cole Ranch in 2006, and it was classified as a Master Planned Community district in 2008.

Plans call for two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school within the Denton ISD. The community will include two amenity centers and multiple parks, including a 50-acre city park.

The first 400 homes are expected by 2027, alongside 156 acres of commercial space and a 55-acre business park. Developers plan to preserve 1,200 acres of green space and 26 miles of trails to honor the Cole family’s legacy.

Cole Ranch joins nearby large-scale projects such as Hillwood’s Landmark development to the south as Denton’s population growth continues.