Portillo’s set to open new Grapevine location

Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its Chicago-style street food, will open a new restaurant Thursday in Grapevine, becoming the closest Portillo’s location to most southern Denton County residents.

The 6,250 square-foot restaurant features a rustic garage theme and is the brand’s first-ever “Restaurant of the Future” design, according to a company news release. The smaller footprint efficient build offers seating for about 125 guests inside, and seating for nearly 40 guests on a seasonal outdoor patio, as well as Portillo’s Pick Up shelves, Grab and Go area, and double drive-thru lane.

Guests will enjoy Portillo’s signature menu items, including Chicago-style Hot Dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers, crispy crinkle-cut French fries and the famous Chocolate Cake.

“The addition of Portillo’s to the more than 200 curated dining options in Grapevine is a testament to our city’s commitment to offering diverse and exceptional culinary experiences,” said Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate. “This exciting new option not only enhances our dining scene but also reflects our dedication to creating meaningful connections and enriching the lives of our citizens.”

Portillo’s Grapevine, located at 460 W. Hwy 114, will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday. It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., except on Friday and Saturday nights, when it will close at midnight.

