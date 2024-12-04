Flower Mound recognizes 2024 Outstanding Citizens

During their meeting last night, the Flower Mound Town Council recognized the recipients of Flower Mound’s 2024 Outstanding Citizenship Awards, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The winner of the group category is the Flower Mound New Century Lions Club, which is deeply involved in a wide range of community service projects, all focused on enhancing the lives of Flower Mound residents.

“They support the youth of Flower Mound by sponsoring a Boy Scout Troop and championing environmental sustainability through various recycling initiatives,” the town said in a statement. “Over the past two years, they’ve successfully collected more than 10,000 pounds of plastic bags to recycle them into benches for the town rather than sending them to landfills. In addition, they collect 2,500 eyeglasses each year that they repurpose for those in need. They also fundraise and volunteer for various local and state organizations. Their dedication to serving our town is broad and impactful.”

As the winner of the group category, each member of the Lions Club was gifted a day pass to the Community Activity Center.

The winner of the individual category is Kirti Patel, who has organized events such as Holi and Diwali and is heavily involved in the community.

“Kirti formed and is actively involved in the Dancing Diva group, which features about 50 dance-loving ladies of all ages,” the town said. “Through dance, this group creates cultural awareness and a sense of community for the participants and audience alike. Kirti’s outreach doesn’t stop there. Whether she’s volunteering with senior programs or mentoring our youth, her outreach spans generations and can be felt throughout Flower Mound.”

As the winner of the individual category, she was gifted a one-year membership to the Community Activity Center, a VIP pass to Independence Fest 2025, and invitations to attend various town events throughout the year.

The winner of the youth category is Samadhi Basnayake, who began playing the piano at 5 years old and has since dedicated much of her life to sharing that talent with others. Now in high school, Samadhi realized the many health benefits that music provides to the elderly and the various factors that could prevent seniors from attending concerts, so she brought the music to them.

“For the past 10 years, she’s performed at two area assisted living and memory care facilities, significantly improving the quality of life for those residents,” the town said. “Additionally, she serves as a mentor to the other students in her music class by demonstrating hard work, dedication and a compassion for others.”

As the winner of the youth category, Samadhi was gifted a day pass to the Community Activity Center.

All of the above winners will be featured on a plaque displayed at Town Hall and get to keep an engraved award, according to the town.

Nominations for the 2025 Outstanding Citizenship Award are already open. If you know someone or a group who deserves this recognition, learn more about the criteria and nominate them at www.flowermound.gov/outstandingcitizenship.