Wednesday, December 4, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Flower Mound recognizes 2024 Outstanding Citizens

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
The Flower Mound New Century Lions Club received the town of Flower Mound’s 2024 Outstanding Citizenship Group Award (photos courtesy of the town of Flower Mound).

During their meeting last night, the Flower Mound Town Council recognized the recipients of Flower Mound’s 2024 Outstanding Citizenship Awards, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The winner of the group category is the Flower Mound New Century Lions Club, which is deeply involved in a wide range of community service projects, all focused on enhancing the lives of Flower Mound residents.

“They support the youth of Flower Mound by sponsoring a Boy Scout Troop and championing environmental sustainability through various recycling initiatives,” the town said in a statement. “Over the past two years, they’ve successfully collected more than 10,000 pounds of plastic bags to recycle them into benches for the town rather than sending them to landfills. In addition, they collect 2,500 eyeglasses each year that they repurpose for those in need. They also fundraise and volunteer for various local and state organizations. Their dedication to serving our town is broad and impactful.”

As the winner of the group category, each member of the Lions Club was gifted a day pass to the Community Activity Center.

Kirti Patel with Town Council

The winner of the individual category is Kirti Patel, who has organized events such as Holi and Diwali and is heavily involved in the community.

“Kirti formed and is actively involved in the Dancing Diva group, which features about 50 dance-loving ladies of all ages,” the town said. “Through dance, this group creates cultural awareness and a sense of community for the participants and audience alike. Kirti’s outreach doesn’t stop there. Whether she’s volunteering with senior programs or mentoring our youth, her outreach spans generations and can be felt throughout Flower Mound.”

As the winner of the individual category, she was gifted a one-year membership to the Community Activity Center, a VIP pass to Independence Fest 2025, and invitations to attend various town events throughout the year.

Samadhi Basnayake with Town Council

The winner of the youth category is Samadhi Basnayake, who began playing the piano at 5 years old and has since dedicated much of her life to sharing that talent with others. Now in high school, Samadhi realized the many health benefits that music provides to the elderly and the various factors that could prevent seniors from attending concerts, so she brought the music to them.

“For the past 10 years, she’s performed at two area assisted living and memory care facilities, significantly improving the quality of life for those residents,” the town said. “Additionally, she serves as a mentor to the other students in her music class by demonstrating hard work, dedication and a compassion for others.”

As the winner of the youth category, Samadhi was gifted a day pass to the Community Activity Center.

All of the above winners will be featured on a plaque displayed at Town Hall and get to keep an engraved award, according to the town.

Nominations for the 2025 Outstanding Citizenship Award are already open. If you know someone or a group who deserves this recognition, learn more about the criteria and nominate them at www.flowermound.gov/outstandingcitizenship.

Previous article
Portillo’s set to open new Grapevine location
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.