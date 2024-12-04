Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Denton County Public Health encourages residents to get their flu shot

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
(Photo: Town of Flower Mound)

Denton County Public Health is recognizing National Influenza Vaccination Week by urging community members to get their flu vaccine to protect themselves and others this week.

“With the recent national increase in flu activity among children, we want to remind everyone that getting the flu vaccine is the absolute best way to protect yourself and those you love,” said Juan Rodriguez, Assistant Director of Denton County Public Health. “It takes about two weeks for the flu shot to be fully effective, now is the time to plan ahead for this holiday season.”

NIVW serves as an annual reminder that even though flu season has arrived, it is not too late to get a flu vaccine, DCPH said in a news release on Monday.

“Preventive measures like flu vaccines can help lower the possibility of illness and lower the demand on medical providers and hospitals throughout the flu season,” the health department said in a statement. “Though the severity of each flu season in Denton County can be unpredictable, seasonal flu activity increases in the fall and tends to peak between December through February. Don’t wait to vaccinate; protect yourself and those you love today.”

DCPH recommends a three-pronged approach to fighting the flu:

  1. Get vaccinated. The best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu is to get an annual flu shot, and the flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.
  2. Remember that antiviral medications are a second-line defense against the flu. If you are experiencing fever, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, muscle aches and headaches, visit your doctor immediately, and take antivirals if prescribed. These remedies can help you recover quicker, and can potentially prevent you from being hospitalized with flu complications.
  3. Take everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs. Cover your cough and sneeze, avoid people experiencing flu symptoms, stay home when you feel sick, and wash your hands often.

DCPH wants to remind residents that vaccination is a community effort that not only protects yourself, but also family, friends and those around you. Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every flu season, DCPH said.

Vaccinating also helps safeguard those who are at highest risk of complications or death from the flu, including:

  • Pregnant women and women up to two weeks postpartum
  • Children younger than 5
  • Adults 65 years of age and older
  • People living in long-term care facilities
  • Non-Hispanic Blacks, Hispanic or Latinos, and American Indians and Alaskan Natives
  • People with chronic health conditions such as asthma, neurological and neurodevelopmental conditions, chronic lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, weakened immune system due to disease or medication, kidney and liver disorders, and people with extreme obesity

Visit DentonCounty.gov/RespiratoryIllness and CDC.gov/Flu for details about symptoms, treatment, and prevention.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

