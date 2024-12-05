Flower Mound seeking input about park expansion

The town of Flower Mound is asking residents to help shape the future of Leonard and Helen Johns Community Park.

The town, along with design consultant MHS Planning & Design, has started master planning the 38.57-acre park located along Timber Creek Road in northwest Flower Mound, according to a recent news release from the town of Flower Mound. Currently, the park contains lighted tennis courts, a pavilion, multi-use trails, a fishing pond, picnic tables and benches, and more. In 2021, the town purchased 7.4 acres of land adjacent to the park from Lewisville ISD and has since removed LISD buildings that were on the property.

“As we create a master plan for the now-extended park, we want to know what you’d like to see added or changed,” the town said in a statement.

To provide your feedback, you can come to a public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Drive. Additionally, you can learn more about the Town’s master planning process, the history of Leonard and Helen Johns Community Park, and what comes next online at www.flowermound.gov/LHJPMasterPlan.