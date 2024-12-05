TxDOT conducting study, survey about Hwy 377

The Texas Department of Transportation is conducting a study of the Hwy 377 corridor, from the southern border with Mexico to the northern border with Oklahoma, a span of 462 miles.

“This corridor connects major cities, small towns, energy corridors, and Ports-to-Plains routes,” the TxDOT website says. “As a key component of the Texas Trunk System and freight network, the study seeks to identify needs, gaps, and potential improvements to support economic growth, accommodate population increases, and manage rising traffic.”

TxDOT is looking for residents’ feedback on its Hwy 377 Texas Corridor Study. You can take the interactive survey, which should take less than five minutes, until Jan. 9, 2025.