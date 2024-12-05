Around Argyle — December 2024

As the holiday season approaches, I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving filled with joy, family, and gratitude. This time of year always reminds me of the blessings we share as a community.

I am especially grateful for the people who make Argyle such an extraordinary place to call home. Our neighbors, local businesses, town staff and public servants all contribute to the spirit of togetherness that defines our community.

I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt appreciation for Chief Emmitt Jackson and the dedicated men and women of the Argyle Police Department. Their unwavering commitment to protecting and serving our town is nothing short of remarkable. From their quick response to emergencies to the proactive measures they take to keep us safe, their efforts often go above and beyond what is expected.

At the regular monthly council meeting held on Monday, Nov. 18, the Argyle Town Council took another important step toward making the Donald G. Moser Law Enforcement Center a reality. Council voted unanimously to move forward with plans for the new police station, which will become a key part of the future municipal complex on 6 acres fronting FM 407 recently purchased by the town. We will start with a request for proposal to begin the design stage while at the same time evaluating fiscally responsible options to fund the project. This decision reflects our collective commitment to equipping our police force with the tools and facilities they need to continue serving our community effectively. The new center will not only provide enhanced resources for our officers but also ensure that our town remains a safe and welcoming place for years to come.

As we embrace the holiday spirit, I encourage everyone to participate in the upcoming events that bring us together:

Annual Argyle Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Festival: Join us on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Argyle United Methodist Church (9033 Fort Worth Drive). Celebrate the season with music, festivities, and the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree!

Golden Agers’ Holiday Bingo Luncheon: On Thursday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., we invite all local seniors to enjoy a festive free lunch with great conversations, bingo games and prizes in the Community Room at Town Hall.

Firetruck Santa Comes to Argyle: Santa will make his rounds on a firetruck on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Watch for the route map, which will be published soon!

2nd Annual AISD Police DONUT DASH: Lace up your sneakers for this family-friendly event on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Argyle Unity Park. Stay tuned for more details about this fun and delicious race.

Winter VET-Together – Breakfast with Santa: Celebrate the season with a free event for service members, Veterans, and their families. Enjoy a hot breakfast, pajama party, gifts, face painting, and more on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Cross Timbers Church, 1119 South Hwy 377.

As we close out the year and look forward to 2025, I am filled with gratitude for all we have accomplished together. I wish each of you a holiday season filled with warmth, love, and hope for the future.