A Staybridge Suites hotel, by IHG Hotels & Resorts, is coming to Northlake, according to a recent construction filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The 77,504-square-foot hotel will be located at Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, near I-35W, according to the filing. The $6 million project could be completed as early as December 2025.

According to the company website, all Staybridge Suites hotels are pet friendly, offer free breakfast and equip suites with full kitchens.