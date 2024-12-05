Thursday, December 5, 2024
Southern Denton County Local News

Spectrum installing high-speed fiber cables in Bartonville

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Bartonville residents may have noticed Spectrum crews working in their neighborhoods over the past several weeks.

Acting Town Administrator Kirk Riggs said the town has received many calls from residents wondering what work was being done, so the town posted a letter to residents on its website to help answer their questions.

“Spectrum has received a state grant to expand its services by installing high-speed fiber internet throughout our town,” Riggs’ letter said. “This project will enhance connectivity and bring cutting-edge technology right to your doorstep. Spectrum’s engineering team has completed their review of the town’s plats and have begun work to install fiber infrastructure.”

Spectrum’s process involves digging within Right of Way easements, which are designated for such purposes.

“We understand that this work may temporarily impact your neighborhood,” Riggs said. “However, Spectrum is committed to minimizing disruptions and promptly restoring affected areas. Town staff meet weekly with Spectrum and their subcontractor, Mastec, to review the list of streets scheduled for work and address any concerns raised by our residents … Thank you for your patience as we work together to bring this significant improvement to our town.”

Previous article
Extended stay hotel coming to Northlake
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

