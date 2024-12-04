Indian street food restaurant to replace Thai eatery in Flower Mound

A small chain of Indo-Californian restaurants is planning a new location in Flower Mound.

According to a recent project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Curry Up Now is renovating the old Noodle Swing Thai Cafe space at 2717 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 400. Noodle Swing closed in October and, according to its website, is looking for a new location.

According to the TDLR filing, Curry Up Now expects to be done with its renovation as early as February.

According to its website, Curry Up Now is a California-based chain that “remixes street food from the Land of Spices with culinary classics from the Land of Dreams.” The menu features traditional Indian fare plus some fusion items, such as a tikka masala burrito.

