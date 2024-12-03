Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Kathleen "Kathy" Aljoe

Kathleen "Kathy" Aljoe

Kathleen “Kathy” Aljoe, 83, of Lewisville passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2024 in Plano. Kathy was born on June 16, 1941 in Buffalo, New York to Anthony and Lorraine Gottler.

In 1975, as a young wife and mother, Kathy began a career with the Town of Flower Mound. Kathy dedicated her heart and soul for 30-plus years, working with many town managers, staff, town councils, and planning and zoning commissions. In 2006, the mayor of Flower Mound proclaimed February 24, 2006 as “Kathy Aljoe Day.”

Kathy was also proudly recognized as a “Woman Who Makes a Difference” in politics for the Lewisville community in 1994.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Aljoe; her son, Michael Aljoe and his wife Kris of Colleyville; her daughter, Colleen Davidson of Allen; grandson, Michael (Tyler) Aljoe and his wife Jen of Oklahoma City; granddaughter, Tanna Kirchmer and her husband Kevin of Hawaii; brothers, Jack Gottler of Rochester, New York, Dan Gottler of Macedon, New York, David Gottler of Macedon, New York; sisters, Debra Miller of Rochester, New York, Susan Gottler of Rochester, New York; and a host of wonderful nieces and nephews in the Rochester and surrounding areas.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2024, 12 p.m., at Mulkey Mason Funeral Home Chapel, 740 S. Edmonds Ln., Lewisville, TX 75067. The Reverend Raymond McDaniel will be officiating. Interment will follow at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

