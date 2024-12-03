Human remains found in southeast Denton neighborhood

Human remains were recently found in a neighborhood in far southeast Denton.

At 3:46 p.m. on Nov. 23, Denton police officers were dispatched to a deceased person call in the 5400 block of Las Lomas Lane, according to a Denton Police Department spokesperson. The caller reported finding potential human remains in a field that had not been visited in several months.

Detectives responded and located the remains, which the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office are examining further. The decedent has not yet been identified, and the investigation is ongoing, police said Tuesday.