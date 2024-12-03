Flower Mound considering regulating scooters

The town of Flower Mound is asking residents to take a survey regarding safety regulations for the use of scooters and other lightweight electronic vehicles popular with children.

The town is considering implementing safety regulations for the use of micromobility — lightweight, low-speed transportation — devices such as scooters, skateboards, hoverboards and other similar vehicles, according to a town news release. This news comes a year after the city of Highland Village amended its micromobility ordinance following several accidents involving children and vehicles.

“The goal of any potential regulations is to enhance safety, establish clear rules, and ensure that riders, pedestrians and motorists can share public spaces responsibly,” the town said in a statement. “Before we make a decision, we want to hear from you!”

To take the survey, visit www.flowermound.gov/micromobilitysurvey.