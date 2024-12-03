Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Man arrested after shooting arrows at people in Denton Walmart

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
A man was arrested the week before Thanksgiving after allegedly shooting a bow and arrow at people in a Walmart store in Denton.

At 6:39 a.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in Rayzor Ranch, 2750 W. University Drive, where a caller reported that a man was shooting a bow and arrow inside the store before running away, according to a Denton Police Department spokesperson.

Witnesses told officers that a man had taken a bow, arrows, arrowheads and a hatchet from the store. He barricaded himself with ramps and buckets, then shot arrows at employees and customers, according to police. No injuries were reported. Employees followed him out of the store but lost sight of the suspect.

Andrew Parks, photo courtesy of the city of Denton

At 9:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the 1100 block of Ector Street, not far from the Walmart. The 911 caller reported that a man jumped a backyard fence. Officers located the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Andrew Parks, in the backyard and arrested him for criminal trespass.

Parks was booked into the City of Denton Jail and identified as the suspect in the Walmart incident. He was additionally charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was later transferred to the Denton County Jail, where he remains with a total bond of $52,500.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

