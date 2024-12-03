Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Flower Mound named Texas’ Scenic City of the Year

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Flower Mound is the 2024 Scenic City of the Year, according to Scenic Texas, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and enhancing Texas’s environment.

The award “underscores the town’s unwavering commitment to preserving its natural beauty while enhancing the quality of life for all residents,” the town said in a recent statement. “Scenic Texas says Flower Mound exemplifies the best scenic living in Texas with its picturesque landscapes, well-maintained parks, and vibrant community spaces. The award reflects the town’s dedication to sustainable practices and its efforts to create inviting outdoor environments that foster community connection. Among other things, Scenic Texas specifically identified the town’s commitment to community engagement and programs promoting biodiversity and environmental stewardship as reasons for the recognition.”

To learn more about the award, visit www.scenictexas.org.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

