Flower Mound named Texas’ Scenic City of the Year

Flower Mound is the 2024 Scenic City of the Year, according to Scenic Texas, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and enhancing Texas’s environment.

The award “underscores the town’s unwavering commitment to preserving its natural beauty while enhancing the quality of life for all residents,” the town said in a recent statement. “Scenic Texas says Flower Mound exemplifies the best scenic living in Texas with its picturesque landscapes, well-maintained parks, and vibrant community spaces. The award reflects the town’s dedication to sustainable practices and its efforts to create inviting outdoor environments that foster community connection. Among other things, Scenic Texas specifically identified the town’s commitment to community engagement and programs promoting biodiversity and environmental stewardship as reasons for the recognition.”

To learn more about the award, visit www.scenictexas.org.