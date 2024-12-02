Hampton Inn & Suites coming to Lakeside

Construction is beginning Monday on a new Hampton Inn & Suites hotel in the Lakeside area in south Flower Mound.

The $6 million construction project is expected to be completed as early as April 2026, according to a recent construction project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The four-story, 64,697-square-foot hotel will be located at 800 Long Prairie Road, near the Home Depot store.

The hotel will bring a more standard lodging option to the Lakeside area, which has some resort-style hotels — a 12-story Autograph Collection Hotel and Residences by Marriott International and an 11-story Hotel Miramar by Hilton — that have already been announced.