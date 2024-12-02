Extended stay hotel coming to Roanoke

Home2 Suites by Hilton, an extended stay hotel chain, will build a new hotel in Roanoke, according to a recent filing with the state.

A 67,842-square-foot four-story hotel will be built at 700 Dallas Drive in Roanoke, according to a construction filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation last month. Construction on the $5.5 million building is expected to begin March 1, 2025, and be completed as early as Sept. 30, 2026.

It will be the fourth Home2 Suites hotel in Denton County, joining current ones in Flower Mound, Lewisville and Northlake.