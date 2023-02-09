New hotel opens at the Flower Mound River Walk

Home2 Suites by Hilton, an extended-stay hotel, opens its doors Friday at the River Walk in Flower Mound, the hotel announced in a news release Thursday.

“We are excited to open Hilton’s all-suite extended-stay hotel concept in Flower Mound,” said General Manager Dylan Franco. “Our spacious guestrooms, hotel amenities and prominent location make us an ideal fit for leisure and business travelers visiting our beautiful city.”

The brand new four-story hotel, located at 4231 River Walk Drive, has 99 guest rooms, all of which are suites with fully accessorized kitchenettes. It offers complimentary breakfast daily, a 24-hour fitness center, an indoor pool and more.

“Today’s travelers are looking for value as well as a well-designed and inviting space,” said Kris Patel, Home2 Suites president. “Our Home2 Suites, one of the fastest-growing brands in Hilton’s history, will provide guests with a great experience that will bring them back, stay after stay.”

Rates start at $104 per night when the hotel opens on Friday after several delays during construction.

“We’re super excited to finally open the doors,” said Amy Maxam, director of sales. “We’re ready to roll.”

