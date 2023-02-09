Saturday, February 11, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

New hotel opens at the Flower Mound River Walk

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
208

Home2 Suites by Hilton, an extended-stay hotel, opens its doors Friday at the River Walk in Flower Mound, the hotel announced in a news release Thursday.

“We are excited to open Hilton’s all-suite extended-stay hotel concept in Flower Mound,” said General Manager Dylan Franco. “Our spacious guestrooms, hotel amenities and prominent location make us an ideal fit for leisure and business travelers visiting our beautiful city.”

The brand new four-story hotel, located at 4231 River Walk Drive, has 99 guest rooms, all of which are suites with fully accessorized kitchenettes. It offers complimentary breakfast daily, a 24-hour fitness center, an indoor pool and more.

“Today’s travelers are looking for value as well as a well-designed and inviting space,” said Kris Patel, Home2 Suites president. “Our Home2 Suites, one of the fastest-growing brands in Hilton’s history, will provide guests with a great experience that will bring them back, stay after stay.”

Rates start at $104 per night when the hotel opens on Friday after several delays during construction.

“We’re super excited to finally open the doors,” said Amy Maxam, director of sales. “We’re ready to roll.”

Click here for more information.

Previous articleLewisville police recover stolen catalytic converters, arrest suspects
Next articleFlower Mound Mayor’s Message — February 2023
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.