Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — February 2023

Hello, Flower Mound! I hope you’re settling in nicely to 2023. There’s nothing quite like that fresh calendar feeling, and as I’ve been getting organized for all that’s ahead this year, I realized I have quite a few updates to pass along to you!

First, in January, the Town of Flower Mound began accepting applications for Town Council Places 2 and 5 on the May 6 general election ballot. To qualify for a seat on Council, candidates must be qualified/registered voters of the town; be 21 years of age or older on the first day of the term to be filled at the election or on the date of appointment; have been a resident of the town for at least one year prior to the election date; and shall hold no other public office except that of a Notary Public or a member of the National Guard, military reserve, or Coast Guard reserve. If you’re passionate about our community and want to help make a difference, come join me on Town Council! To request an application packet and learn more, visit flower-mound.com/elections. Completed applications must be filed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, in the Town Secretary’s Office, which is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Rd. If you have any questions, please call 972.874.6070.

Speaking of Town Council, in December, Town staff began using CivicClerk to create and post agendas, agenda packets, and minutes for all Town Council and board and commission meetings. This software has replaced the Agenda Center on our website. If you’re currently signed up to receive email or text notifications when new agendas, agenda packets, or minutes are posted, you’ll need to sign up again with CivicClerk. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3BAm9O1. Once you’re on that page, either sign in with your existing account information or create a new account. Once you’re signed in, hit the subscriptions button to select which meetings you want to be notified about. Signing up will ensure you receive a notice when a new meeting is scheduled, as well as the agendas, agenda packets, and minutes for that board, commission, or Town Council. Receiving these email notifications is extremely helpful if you’re following an issue or project. Be sure to sign up to stay informed about what’s happening in your town!

I have good news about the Bags to Benches program! Keep Flower Mound Beautiful’s (KFMB) Bags to Benches program ended in December 2022. However, the Flower Mound New Century Lions Club has taken over the program and placed a collection bin for plastic bags at the Flower Mound Public Library. They’re starting small with this location at the Library and may grow the program to additional locations in the future. We’re so thankful to KFMB for helping recycle more than 24,000 pounds of plastic bags since 2020 and using them to create six beautiful benches for Flower Mound. This program kept about 2.3 million plastic shopping bags out of our landfill. Just a heads up, since KFMB discontinued the program, that means the collection boxes at the Community Activity Center and Senior Center are not currently active. Thank you, Lions Club, for continuing this great program!

Lastly, before I look too far ahead in my 2023 calendar, I have to give a shoutout to the Flower Mound Police Department for their successful 2022 Santa Cops program. Thanks to the generosity of our residents, the department, along with the Flower Mound Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association (FMCPAAA), raised money throughout the year to help families in our community who are facing tough times. This year, the program helped provide a brighter holiday season to 76 families, including 210 children. Flower Mound residents generously made about $31,500 in gift card, online, check, and cash donations. Thank you, Flower Mound!

I’ll be back next month, as always, as we start to look forward to spring events. See you then!