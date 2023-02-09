Saturday, February 11, 2023
Lewisville police recover stolen catalytic converters, arrest suspects

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of the Lewisville Police Department

After an overnight vehicle pursuit, Lewisville police arrested three suspects and recovered 20 stolen catalytic converters.

Around midnight, officers responded to the 2000 block of Vista Drive, where a resident reported seeing a dark Dodge Charger and three men sawing a catalytic converter off a vehicle, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. The resident called out to them, and they took off.

While officers were in the neighborhood, one officer saw a dark Dodge Charger and started following it. The Charger tried to speed off to evade the officer, and a short chase ensued, according to Lewisville PD. Officers were able to deploy spike strips and disable the vehicle just inside the Carrollton city limits, and the three suspects got out and ran off.

Officers were soon able to locate all three of them and took them into custody. They also found 20 catalytic converters, valued nearly $40,000, inside the Charger. The three suspects — Keelan Hicks, 23; Faison Griffin, 30; and Marnell Hill, 23 — were charged with theft of property $30k – $150k, a third degree felony.

In a social media post Thursday morning, Lewisville PD encouraged residents who woke up to a stolen catalytic converter to contact their non-emergency number, 972-219-3640.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

