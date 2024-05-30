Marriott hotel coming to Lakeside

Realty Capital, the Dallas-Fort Worth based developer of Lakeside Village in Flower Mound, announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement with Marriott International to develop an Autograph Collection Hotel and Residences on Grapevine Lake in the Lakeside Village mixed-use development.

As a future Autograph Collection Hotel, the property joins the brand’s growing global portfolio of over 300 independent properties, with each inspired by its own unique perspective on vision, design and hospitality. The Autograph Collection Hotel will be 12 stories tall, with 181 guest rooms and suites featuring balconies with lake views, according to a Realty Capital news release. Amenities include a rooftop pool and terrace, spa, private yacht for guest excursions, full-service restaurant and bar, ballrooms, fitness center, a lakefront wedding chapel, an outdoor music amphitheater, and several lakefront restaurants. The hotel will have 21 branded condominium residences on the top three floors, all offering views of Grapevine Lake.

“This hotel will be unlike any other hotel in Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Jimmy Archie, Managing Director with Realty Capital. “Guests have the opportunity to stay at an in-town, luxury resort with beautiful lake views, walk to lakefront restaurants, take a morning stroll on the Lakeside Boardwalk, hike or bike on the 22-mile North Shore Trail, play 45 holes of golf at the Cowboys Golf Club and the Grapevine Golf Course, enjoy a concert in the amphitheater, and attend a board meeting at the adjoining office building, 3301 Sunset Boulevard, all while being located just five minutes from DFW Airport.”

Realty Capital is partnering with Coury Hospitality, who will manage the hotel. An award-winning hospitality group, Coury Hospitality is the largest operator of Autograph Collection Hotels in the U.S., with six properties of the brand in its portfolio. They operate in 10 markets worldwide and manage 1,726 guest rooms and 150,000 square feet of event space.

“I am thrilled to be working alongside Realty Capital to bring our award-winning hospitality to this world-class development and the vibrant community of Flower Mound,” said Paul Coury, CEO of Coury Hospitality. “Combining luxury with unique local charm and driven by our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional moments through signature services and culinary excellence, the Autograph Collection Hotel at Grapevine Lake is set to become a premier destination for both travelers and residents alike.”

Lakeside Village is in the final phase of its 160-acre, $2 billion-dollar mixed-use project that includes over 40 shops and restaurants, offices, entertainment, public amenities and approximately 2,500 homes. The final phase offers single-family Mediterranean-style villas starting at $2 million, high-rise residences, hotels, a private social club, shops, offices, a wedding chapel and lakefront restaurants, according to the news release.

Realty Capital has a number of projects currently under construction in Lakeside Village. Lakeside Tower, a 16-story condominium tower, was completed in 2021 and is sold out. More than 50 single-family villas are currently being built by Van Trease Architectural Designs, and Realty Capital Residential is under construction on 3111 Sunset, a 16-story, 207-unit Class AA multi-family residential tower opening early 2025. In addition, Realty Capital and Swinerton Partners recently broke ground on a two-level underground parking garage that will provide parking for the six lakefront restaurants.

The town of Flower Mound has approved a Chapter 380 Incentive Agreement for the hotel and office project, according to Realty Capital. The $230 million project includes the Autograph Collection Hotel, 3301 Sunset Boulevard, a 155,000 square foot, six-story Class AA office building, Eden Roc, a private social club located on the second floor of the office building, and two levels of underground parking. The hotel and office building will break ground in the second quarter of 2025 and will be connected on the first and second floors to provide convenient access to shared amenities, such as the private social club, the spa, the hotel bar and restaurant, outdoor pool and terrace, ballroom, and large meeting rooms.

“Office tenants in 3301 Sunset Boulevard will have the benefit of working in an office surrounded by nature,” said Jimmy Archie. “They can host a conference at the Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel and provide convenient lodging for their guests, walk to a lakefront restaurant for a business lunch, and enjoy the beautiful lake views from their office daily. It is all about the work lifestyle an office building like this provides.”

Jones Lang LaSalle is the brokerage firm assisting in leasing and obtaining financing for the hotel and office buildings. Jody Thornton, President of JLL Americas Capital Markets, and Dustin Dulin, Senior Managing Director of JLL Americas Capital Markets, will be leading the financing efforts.

“Businesses continue to focus on creating inspiring places and use their real estate as a showcase to project their brand image, drive collaboration, accelerate productivity and help recruit and retain employees,” said Jeff Eckert, President of JLL Americas Agency Leasing. “Office tenant demand has been heavily concentrated in buildings that are new or renovated offering premium amenities, such as engaging communal spaces, dining options, fitness centers, private clubs, balconies, terraces, and other outdoor spaces.”