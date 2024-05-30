County to spray for mosquitoes in Lantana after trap tests positive for WNV

Denton County Public Health reported Thursday one positive West Nile Virus mosquito trap in southeast Lantana.

DCPH will conduct truck-based ultra-low volume fogging in the area (see map) near the positive WNV mosquito trap Friday through Sunday, the department said in a news release. The fogging schedule, weather permitting, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize the risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider using BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Click here for more information from DCPH about West Nile Virus.