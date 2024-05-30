Most of Denton County under Flash Flood Warning as storms arrive

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning through 2 p.m. Thursday for most of Denton County and surrounding areas as a complex of storms begin to pass through North Texas.

The showers and storms, some of which will be severe, will move east through DFW early Thursday afternoon. The biggest threats from the storms will be hail, wind and renewed flooding, according to the weather service. The Flash Flood Warning includes all of Denton County except the southwest quarter, as well as parts of Cooke, Collin and Dallas counties.

The weather service warns residents to avoid driving on flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.

More severe weather is expected to impact the area overnight, and then more storms will be possible again Friday, according to the forecast.

