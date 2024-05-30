Veteran stabbed in Memorial Day robbery; 3 arrested

Three Denton County men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a 62-year-old U.S. Military veteran on Memorial Day in south Denton.

The victim was working at a convenience store in the 4000 block of Teasley Lane early Monday morning when two masked male suspects entered and demanded money, according to a Denton Police Department news release. During the robbery, one of the suspects allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the abdomen. Both suspects took cash, vape products and a case of beer before fleeing in a vehicle driven by a third male suspect.

Denton police and fire personnel responded to the store, and the victim was transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

On Wednesday morning, Denton police officers located the suspect vehicle, leading to the identification of the three suspects: 20-year-old Ryan Alvarez of Argyle, 20-year-old Julian Bustillos of Denton and 20-year-old Edgar Cuevas of Krum. Bustillos was the one who stabbed the victim, police said, and Cuevas was the getaway driver.

All three were arrested on Wednesday without incident, police said.