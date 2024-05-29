Denton County issues Disaster Declaration following severe weather

Denton County issued a Disaster Declaration on Tuesday evening after severe storms earlier in the day caused significant power outages, substantial debris on public rights-of-way and extensive flooding throughout the county, according to a news release from Denton County.

The thunderstorms added to weekend rainfall, bringing 2-6 inches of rain in a 72-hour period throughout Denton County, and knocking out power to more than 50,000 customers. The storms — with hurricane-force wind gusts up to 80 mph, heavy rain and hail — downed tree limbs and caused damage to homes, businesses, churches and other buildings.

“The Denton County Commissioners Court wishes to express their thoughts and prayers to the families and individuals affected by the recent storms and to thank the many volunteers and Denton County staff who have responded to ensure Denton County and neighboring county residents are assisted,” the county said in a statement.

Tuesday’s storms followed a tragic weekend as Cooke County confirmed seven fatalities and more than 100 injuries from the late-night tornadoes that swept across the region, demolishing the FRFS Estates manufactured home community, where most of the fatalities occurred. Also damaged were the Gateway AP Travel Center in Valley View and a Shell gas station near Lone Oak Road. Valley View had more than 300 buildings damaged during the storm, according to the Denton County news release.

As tornadoes swept through northern Denton County, four people were taken to hospitals with injuries when 23 RVs at a park near Lake Ray Roberts Marina were destroyed. The slow-moving system dropped tornadoes ranging from EF1 to EF3, causing damage to homes, businesses, RV parks, manufactured homes, state parks and marinas across Montague, Cooke, Denton and Collin counties.

Gov. Greg Abbott, during a news conference on Sunday, added the four counties to an existing statewide Disaster Declaration that began on April 30.

National Weather Service forecasters are predicting more showers and thunderstorms Thursday into next week across Denton County.

For individuals interested in donating to help families impacted by the tornadoes, financial assistance is best at making sure they receive what is needed. United Way of Denton County has set up a donation site to collect funds to assist Denton County victims.

People impacted by the storms should contact their insurance companies first. Several resources are available to residents including:

Submission of a FEMA Application:

Visit disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

2. For Denton County assistance, email [email protected] with your name, address, phone number, and damage description.

3. Submit an iSTAT Damage Survey for the Texas Department of Emergency Management:

4. Denton County residents in need of food, shelter, showers, and other assistance are welcome to come to the Valley View High School at 700 S. Frontage Road in Valley View.

5. Other Community Resources:

Hair washes: JCPenney salon at Golden Triangle Mall. Call 940-566-6086.

Animal care: Animal Hospital on Milam Rd. Call 940-291-2687.

Loose pets: All American Dogs Shelter. Call 972-382-3647.

Food, water, and hygiene products: Sanger Crisis Center, 100 N. 5th St.

Additional questions: Giving Grace. Call 940-382-0609 or email [email protected].

Resources needed include: